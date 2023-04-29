Sutherland.jpg

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland unveils the Arrive Together Program at a presentation at the Millman Center in Villas April 26.  

 Vince Conti

VILLAS - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland kicked off a pilot project within the state’s Arrive Together program, which pairs mental health professionals with police officers responding to calls for service relating to mental or behavioral health crises. 

Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue praises the Arrive Together Program April 26.  
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel calls the Arrive Together Program “another tool in the toolbox” to help diffuse the potential for conflict.  

