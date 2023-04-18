What: the opening of a new justice center in Court House
When: Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m.
Where: 372 Court House-South Dennis Road
COURT HOUSE - The public is invited to join the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for the grand opening of the Cape May County Child Advocacy Center.
The Cape May County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is a safe, child focused environment where law enforcement, child protective services, prosecutors, and medical and mental health professionals share information and develop a coordinated strategy that seeks justice while also working to meet the unique needs of each child and family.
To understand what a CAC is, you must understand what children face without one. Without a CAC, the child may end up having to tell the worst story of his or her life over and over again, to doctors, law enforcement, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges and others.
They may have to talk about that traumatic experience in a police station where they think they might be in trouble, or may be asked the wrong question by a well-meaning teacher or other adult that could hurt the case against the abuser.
With the CAC model, when a child discloses, or when abuse is suspected, the child is brought to the CAC, a child-friendly facility where they are interviewed by a specially trained forensic interviewer. The professionals involved in the investigation can view the interview in monitoring rooms, with the goal of eliminating the need to re-interview the child.
The team members share case information with one another and determine next steps. The family is then connected with needed services that promote healing, including medical and mental health.
For additional information regarding the CMCCAC, don’t hesitate to contact Jennifer Caprioni, CAC Director, at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3440