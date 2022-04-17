DREDGE IN BAY FILE PHOTO
File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - At an April 13 Borough Council meeting, Avalon Administrator Scott Wahl reported favorably on a recent meeting with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

Wahl described it as a pre-application meeting in advance of the borough’s intent to submit a permit application for a 10-year townwide dredging permit. No such permit exists anywhere in the state. 

The concept of a permit extended for the entire municipality arose in part because of the borough’s need to twice seek emergency permits last year to address issues in the back bay harbors. 

Such a permit would not only more efficiently and effectively allow the borough to respond to navigation concerns in bay waterways, but it would also represent a major convenience for owners of boat slips who would be able to use the permit for needed dredging, saving both time and money on the process. 

As a bonus, the borough is exploring beneficial use of the dredge soils saving on the expense of relocating them and aiding in efforts to build up areas of the endangered wetlands. Beneficial use would result in the soils staying within the ecological system of waterways, wetlands, and marshes. 

The meeting was preliminary to the actual permit approval process, but Wahl reported that the agencies involved appeared receptive to the borough’s plan. 

 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments