CREST HAVEN - A story in the March 2 edition about the reappointments of two members to the county's Pollution Control Financing Authority noted that, according to the county website, the body's last meeting was held in December 2017.  

County spokesman Denis Brown stated he spoke with a person involved with the authority. The body meets in October and December.  

The October meeting is held to approve a budget that it sends to the state for approval. It meets in December to adopt that budget. 

"The only issue the group deals with typically is bonds done through the group for Atlantic City Electric. They also pay their bills. They are aware the website needs to be updated," Brown stated. 

