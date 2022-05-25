Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 11.33.50 AM.png

A Middle Township Police vehicle sits outside Cape May County Technical Schools in December 2021. Police presence was visible outside schools around the county May 25 in response to a Texas elementary school shooting.

TRENTON – Parents and students across New Jersey saw a law enforcement presence at their schools May 25. In an evening press conference May 24 the state’s top law enforcement officer directed the change in light of a May 24 shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school that left 21 dead, including 19 children. Still more remained in critical condition as of midday May 25.

“Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school,” said Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a statement.

Platkin directed a police presence at schools May 25.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office echoed the Attorney General’s sentiment in a press release.

“All law enforcement agencies in Cape May County will maintain a heightened presence around our schools. This is not to alarm anyone, but to provide a sense of security,” the statement read.

“It will take our society as a whole to address all of the core issues that lead certain individuals to commit such heinous acts,” the Prosecutor’s Office wrote.

Various area police departments confirmed the shift in Facebook posts as well. Stone Harbor announced an increased presence at Stone Harbor Elementary School.

“While there are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority,” the Stone Harbor Police Department wrote.

