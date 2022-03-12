Avalon Logo

AVALON - In January 2021, Avalon businessman Tim Kerr had a proposal before the borough’s Planning Board seeking approval for a two-story restaurant and catering venue on the Boardwalk.  

Hundreds of borough residents jammed the remote access telephone lines to oppose the project, which failed to gain approval from the board. Part of the opposition was the plan for a liquor license and bar in an area many residents felt should remain free from alcohol service. 

In November 2021, rumors spread through email and social media that Kerr was attempting to purchase the liquor license from the closed Jack’s Place.  

Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl had to address the rumors at a Borough Council meeting. Wahl said there was no proposal before the borough clerk’s office to transfer the Jack’s Place liquor license at that time. 

The council discussed the person-to-person transfer of the Jack’s Place license March 9 but not to Kerr. The license buyer is 24th Street LLC, whose principal owner is Edward Kennedy, a Stone Harbor property owner. 24th Street LLC also recently purchased the former Coldwell Banker site on Dune Drive in Avalon. 

