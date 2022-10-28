AVALON - At its Oct. 26 meeting, Avalon Council approved an agreement between the borough and the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) for the use of the 8th Street courts for a professional tournament in September 2023.
The tournament, projected to have a county-wide economic impact of over $1 million and to lead to over 1,000 overnight stays, is coming to Avalon from a previous stop in Chicago and it will depart on its way to Atlanta. The tiny community of Avalon is in the pickleball big leagues.
The facilities agreement allows the APP use of the 8th Street courts for the tournament which will also include a component of amateur play, allowing Avalon enthusiasts to test their skills.
The tournament showcases the borough as part of an international tour of professional players in America’s fastest-growing sport.
Business Administrator Scott Wahl told the council that the borough also sees the tournament stop as a “tremendous economic opportunity.” He added that the local business community is actively planning for ways to connect to the event and the visitors it will draw.
