Mayor Martin Pagliughi, left, and American Pickleball Professionals Founder Ken Herrmann pose for a picture at the announcement of the tournament Oct. 17.

AVALON - At its Oct. 26 meeting, Avalon Council approved an agreement between the borough and the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) for the use of the 8th Street courts for a professional tournament in September 2023. 

