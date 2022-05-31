Force Master Chief Stan Crowley, U.S. Navy,retired, left, and a member of the Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron places wreaths presented by veterans' organizations at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans’CemeteryMay 30.
Cape May County Surrogate Dean Marcolongo, left, and Rev. Deb Moore,of Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel, Wildwood, recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the Cape May County Memorial Day ceremony May 30.
Father Nicholas Rafael II, of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, North Wildwood, and an Army and Air Force veteran, delivers the invocation May 30 at the Cape May County Memorial Day ceremony,as County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, retired brigadier general, prays.
By Al Campbell
A U.S. Coast Guard musician from Training Center Cape May performs taps after a three-round salute was fired by the Coast Guard Ceremonial Detail at the Cape May County Memorial Day ceremony May 30.
By Al Campbell
A member of the Marine Corps League listens to the Cape May County Memorial Day ceremony at the Gerald M. Thornton Veterans’Cemetery May 30.
By Al Campbell
Cape May County CommissionerDirectorand Air Force veteranGerald M. Thornton delivers remarks at the Cape May County Memorial Day ceremony May 30.
By Al Campbell
By Al Campbell
By Al Campbell
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) delivers remarks May 30 at the Cape May County Memorial Day ceremony,as County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, retired brigadier general, listens.
