NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

See photos of the Cape May County Memorial Day Ceremony.

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments