Flags Honor.JPG

The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Honor Guard presents the flags of the branches of the armed forces, which are dipped below the level of the national colors. A veteran attending the ceremony, Nov. 11 at the police academy gym, stands at attention.

 Christopher South

Honor Guard.JPG

The U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Honor Guard posts the national colors followed by the flags of the five military branches. 
Singing Together.JPG

The Rev. Deb Moore, pastor of the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel, Wildwood, leads the singing of God Bless America at the end of the Veterans Day 2022 ceremony held by the county. Accompanying her are Fr. Nicholas Rafael II of Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and Chaplain Barret from the Coast Guard base in Cape May. 
Vet Day_VD_Lobiondo_P1140917.JPG

Congressman Jeff Van Drew is shown with his predecessor, former Congressman Frank LoBiondo. LoBiondo attended the 2022 Veterans Day ceremony held by the county as a way or honoring his old friend, Commission Director Gerald Thornton.
Vet_Day_Recollect_P1140972.JPG

Congressman Jeff Van Drew takes a moment to recollect his time serving with Commission Director Gerald Thornton on the former Board of Chosen Freeholders.
Thornton Vets.JPG

County Commission Director Gerald Thornton, a 12-year Air Force veteran, speaks at his final Veterans Day event as an elected official. Thornton, who is retiring from political office, is credited with getting the county Veterans Cemetery, which bears his name. 
Vet Day_Honor Guard_P1140933.JPG

Locations

