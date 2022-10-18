CLEVELAND - Pets for the Elderly, a national nonprofit organization that provides companionship to senior individuals through shelter pet ownership and retention services, has announced it will be awarding one-time grants up to $10,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) U.S. shelters or their “friends of” organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation. The eligible shelters, including those that are currently part of the PFE network, can apply for funding to help older adopters (60+) or older pet owners who use services through that shelter. The deadline for applying is November 4, 2022.
Pets for the Elderly Looks to Give out Grants to Animals Shelters
Press Release
