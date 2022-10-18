Main Cat Room.jpg
CLEVELAND - Pets for the Elderly, a national nonprofit organization that provides companionship to senior individuals through shelter pet ownership and retention services, has announced it will be awarding one-time grants up to $10,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) U.S. shelters or their “friends of” organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation. The eligible shelters, including those that are currently part of the PFE network, can apply for funding to help older adopters (60+) or older pet owners who use services through that shelter. The deadline for applying is November 4, 2022.

