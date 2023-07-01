Paul’s Final Call in Upper Township

Members of the Upper Township Committee applaud and congratulate Paul Dietrich, who is departing after more than 23 years as the municipal engineer. Dietrich is taking the new position of director of land use with the City of Cape May.

 Christopher South

PETERSBURG – The halls of the Upper Township Municipal Complex will no longer ring with the sound of people uttering the familiar suggestion to “call Paul” whenever something needs to be done. 

