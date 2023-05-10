WILDWOOD – The City of Wildwood filed an official order against the organizers of an unauthorized beach party to get ahead of potentially troublesome events leading up to Mother’s Day.
In April, the Wildwood Police Department was made aware of an unsanctioned “pop-up” beach event planned to start at noon May 12 and going until “whenever,” continuing through May 13.
The promoters invited partygoers to bring their own beer, marijuana, and speakers for the two-day event, which would include dance battles, twerking contests, beer pong, and a boxing match, all under the heading, “The Wildwood Beach Linkup.”
City Solicitor Louis DeLollis filed a verified complaint against the event promoter in Superior Court. Along with the complaint, DeLollis also filed for an injunction requiring the event promoter to advertise that the event has been canceled and barring the event promoter from taking any action to encourage the promotion of the unauthorized event.
The court signed an order, May 3, granting the city’s request for the injunction, with a hearing date scheduled before the court May 11.
The city demanded that the organizers post ads against coming to Wildwood and cease and desist transporting people.
The city asked the public to be aware of any large or unusual groups seeking accommodation this weekend, and to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 to report such attempts.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips.
Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
The City of Wildwood said anyone who seeks to host an event in the city must seek a special event permit, which notifies various agencies such as police, fire, emergency medical services and Public Works. The application can be found at https://app.apply4.com/eventapp/usa/wildwood.
