In this story, Cape May County Board of County Commissioners:
Approved four parking spaces for low-speed vehicles on Beach Avenue in Cape May.
Authorized an upgrade of a communication console for the Office of Emergency Management for $901,108.
Reappointed Board of Education members to the Special Services School and Technical School District. Learned that the Technical School will seek a Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officer Training program.
Approved another change order at County Commons in Rio Grande for additional oversight.
Agreed to a per-day rate with C.A.R.A. to shelter domestic violence and abuse victims.
Explored the potential to host zoo camps and programs at Atlantic Cape Community College's local campus.
CREST HAVEN - Electric-powered, low-speed vehicles may park in four spaces near Convention Hall in Cape May.
A resolution approved by the Board of County Commissioners at their June 14 meeting designates four spaces on the south side of Beach Avenue (County Road 604), 40 feet from Gurney Street.
"To be honest, when I first heard, I am not a great fan of back-out parking," County Engineer Robert Church said.
His concern was that the vehicles would back into the traffic lane.
However, the designated spaces will be in an area wider than most county roads. He noted that Engineer's Office employees had done an onsite inspection of the area that Cape May City Council requested.
Church noted that the state's Title 39 regulations govern the vehicles. The state mandates drivers are licensed, and that the vehicle is titled and covered by adequate insurance. It also requires drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts.
Federal law requires, among other items, a windshield and rear-view mirrors.
According to state law, low-speed vehicles have a maximum speed of 25 mph and cannot be on highways with higher rates. For that reason, electric vehicles have become popular on barrier islands.
"Backing out parking with a trunk is one thing, but with people, it is another," Commissioner Will Morey said.
Cape May Police Department's website lists low-speed vehicles' state and federal requirements.
Upgrade Console in Emergency Management
Commissioners approved a $901,108 purchase of a console to link to the state Interoperability Communications System.
The Office of Emergency Management will use the equipment. It will allow agencies to communicate statewide in the 700-Megahertzradio band. That is similar to what State Police officers do. For example, an officer in Cape May can contact another in Bergen County.
Tech Seeks Coast Guard JROTC Program
Dr. Nancy Hudanich, superintendent of the Cape May County Technical School (Cape Tech), unveiled a proposal to begin a Junior Reserve Officer Training program.
If approved by the Coast Guard and commissioners, the program would be the second in the state. There are six similar programs in high schools in Florida, North and South Carolina, and Delaware.
The curriculum would include leadership, civics, health and wellness, Coast Guard history and operations, nautical science, and teamwork.
Students in the program would wear Coast Guard uniforms, earn service hours, participate in drills and competitions, and represent the service at local ceremonial events.
Students would go on field trips to local Coast Guard units, develop bonds with cadets, and work directly with Coast Guard personnel.
Hudanich noted that a letter of intent was sent to the Coast Guard in May. A supporting resolution must be approved that would be sent to the Coast Guard.
The district must also form an advisory board for the program. That will include Coast Guard personnel, members of the local Coast Guard Foundation, students, teachers, and other community stakeholders.
Additionally, the district will continue to move forward with Saving Our Children's Future Bond Act rounds 1 and 2. They include an ongoing construction project and new programs.
Zoo Camp at College?
Officials of the county and Atlantic Cape Community College will explore the possibility of hosting zoo programs and summer zoo camp at the local campus.
According to a resolution, a needs assessment will be performed. If both parties agree, zoo events will be hosted at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, which is about a half-mile from the zoo.
County Commons Consulting Grows
Change orders for renovation project management at County Commons in Rio Grande, where county Social Services, the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, and several commercial entities are located, necessitated extra sums in addition to the original $398,136 contract.
Burns Construction Consulting LLC received the latest change, which amounted to $190,000. That raised to nearly $1.04 million in the firm's fees. The structure was formerly the Rio Mall at 3801 Route 9 South.
C.A.R.A., County Agree on Shelter Rate
Based on a Feb. 28, 2022, letter from the state that sets a rate of $43 per person per night, the county agreed to pay that amount to the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse Inc. (CARA) to shelter victims of domestic violence and abuse temporarily.
According to a resolution, the per-diem rate is through the Work First New Jersey/Emergency Assistance Program.
Board of Education Members Renamed
Members of the county's Board of Education of the Special Services School District and the Vocational School District were reappointed. Alan I. Gould and Kenneth Merson hold terms from July 1, 2021, to