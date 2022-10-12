STONE HARBOR - CFO James Craft reported on beach tag sales at the Oct. 7 governing body meeting. The good news for the borough was that beach tag revenue was sufficient to cover the expenses of managing the beach in the busy summer season.
Recent hikes to the salary scale of beach patrol employees had necessitated a significant bump in the seasonal tag price.
For 2022, Stone Harbor raised its in-season beach tag price to $40, making it $7 more expensive than neighboring Avalon. The two towns have a reciprocal agreement that allows tags from either to be honored on all 7-Mile Island beaches.
In April, Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said she did not feel the price difference would matter to Stone Harbor residents who would still want their Stone Harbor beach tag.
According to Craft, there were more individuals than expected who hoofed it down to Avalon for their seasonal beach tags, 2,000 more to be exact. That is the number of individual seasonal beach tags that Craft estimated were bought in Stone Harbor in previous years and this year were purchased in Avalon.
Some chip away at inflation wherever there is an opening to do so.
