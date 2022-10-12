Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR - CFO James Craft reported on beach tag sales at the Oct. 7 governing body meeting. The good news for the borough was that beach tag revenue was sufficient to cover the expenses of managing the beach in the busy summer season. 

