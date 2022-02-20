upper township logo

PETERSBURG – During public comment at Upper Township Committee's Feb. 14 meeting, a resident shared research he had done on a couple of other communities, including Bordentown and Hunterdon, where, he said they seemed to better spend tax dollars than Upper.  

“I’ve done a kind of case study using similar-sized communities in New Jersey about employee costs and headcount and Upper does not compare favorably with other locations in the state. I wonder if the committee is not doing their homework.”  

The resident also referred to a measure passed at the Feb. 14 meeting, which approved a new assistant administrator position.  

Mayor Curtis Corson took issue with the resident’s critique, noting, “First, if you look at the facts and data, the township actually has lost employees through attrition, and regarding the assistant administrator position, we just merely approved the new position, and we haven’t even discussed let alone approved filling it through any official decision.”  

“It’s difficult to compare Upper with any other municipality in the state since, by geography, we are so large and by diversity, we range from rural to beach to numerous campgrounds to commercial locations to all kinds of residential properties in multiple villages.” 

