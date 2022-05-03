Wonderland Pier.png

Wonderland Pier and the Ferris wheel where Sanger died.

OCEAN CITY – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is urging all New Jersey employers to take the time to observe National Fall Safety Stand-Down Week. The announcement comes one day after the fatal fall of Robert Sanger, 62, while working at Wonderland Pier in Ocean City. 

The hazard awareness week is intended to stop fall fatalities and injuries. 

“Yesterday’s fatal fall is a tragic reminder of the importance of protecting workers from fall hazards,” said OSHA Area Director Paula Dixon-Roderick in a statement.

OSHA urges workplaces where falls are possible to take a break to focus on fall hazards and fall prevention.

