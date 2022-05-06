OCEAN CITY – The North America’s Building Trades Unions and Ørsted announced a Project Labor Agreement to construct the company’s forthcoming offshore wind farms with an American union workforce.
The May 5 announcement will cover all contractors and subcontractors of Ørsted projects along the Eastern Seaboard. The company has multiple projects in development, but none are as large as Ocean Wind 1, the company’s 1,100-megawatt project slated to be built 15 miles off the coast from Ocean City.
“This historic milestone is a celebration for workers, clean energy and economic opportunity,” David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America, stated. “The National Offshore Wind Agreement we signed with NABTU sets the industry standard from the beginning,” Hardy said in a statement.
“The signing of this unprecedented agreement is historic for America’s workers and our energy future. NABTU’s highly trained men and women professionals have the best craft skills in the world,” NABTU president Sean McGarvey stated.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.