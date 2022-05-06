block island wind farm.png

An aerial snapshot of the five turbines that make up Ørsted's Block Island wind farm in Rhode Island.

 Provided by Ørsted

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – The North America’s Building Trades Unions and Ørsted announced a Project Labor Agreement to construct the company’s forthcoming offshore wind farms with an American union workforce.

The May 5 announcement will cover all contractors and subcontractors of Ørsted projects along the Eastern Seaboard. The company has multiple projects in development, but none are as large as Ocean Wind 1, the company’s 1,100-megawatt project slated to be built 15 miles off the coast from Ocean City.

“This historic milestone is a celebration for workers, clean energy and economic opportunity,” David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America, stated. “The National Offshore Wind Agreement we signed with NABTU sets the industry standard from the beginning,” Hardy said in a statement.

“The signing of this unprecedented agreement is historic for America’s workers and our energy future. NABTU’s highly trained men and women professionals have the best craft skills in the world,” NABTU president Sean McGarvey stated.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments