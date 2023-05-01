TRENTON - Ocean Wind I gained a favorable federal consistency determination from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) April 28, along with four permits for construction from the DEP’s Division of Land Use Protection.
Ocean Wind I Moves Closer to Construction with DEP Permits Issued
Vince Conti
