OCEAN CITY - The Police Department and Office of Emergency Management will be testing the emergency siren system June 7. 

There are seven outdoor locations equipped with sirens and speakers. They are scattered throughout the city.

The City reminds anyone who hears alarms or announcements to know that this is a test being conducted by authorities.

Locations

