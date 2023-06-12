OCEAN CITY - At the June 8 Ocean City Council meeting, an ordinance proposing to ban low-speed electric bicycles on the city’s boardwalk was tabled, likely killing any chances that a ban could be imposed before the end of the summer tourist season.
The ordinance, supported by Mayor Jay Gillian, proposed that “no person operate or use a low-speed electric bicycle, motorized bicycle or low-speed scooter on the boardwalk or boardwalk ramps at any time.”
Gillian supported the new regulation as a way of responding to residents who complained that the devices were a safety risk.
Starting June 15 and going until Sept. 3, seasonal bike rules go back into effect, which allow bicyclists on the boardwalk from 5 a.m. to noon daily.
At the meeting, several residents argued against the proposed ban. In correspondence as well as at the podium, residents made the counterargument that the bikes were a form of exercise.
The council members heard the message loud and clear. As each council member was polled, it became clear that members wanted more time to consider all options.
Councilman Robert Barr said the real problem was rooted in those who rode the e-bikes recklessly.
“We cannot tolerate this,” he added.
Given the length of time that it takes to adopt an ordinance, the tabling of this measure may mean any reformulation would have its greatest impact during the 2024 summer season.
