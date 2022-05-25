OCEAN CITY HOUSING AUTHORITY FILE PHOTO AFFORDABLE
OCEAN CITY – A new wave of affordable housing grants were made to state and local governments, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced May 25. 

Ocean City received $277,154 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from HUD. The CDBG provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

$6.3 billion were distributed to communities around the country. 

"HUD's CPD programs support local governments who depend on this federal funding to address economic development needs, lack of affordable housing, and homelessness," stated Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey.

