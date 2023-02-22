Ocean City Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - In September 2022, the State Health Benefits Commission (SHBC) approved a significant increase in the employee health premiums for those using the state health benefits program. Now, some municipalities are opting out of the state plan rather than deal with the increase in their budgets. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments