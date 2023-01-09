OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Department of Fire and Rescue Services recently achieved a boost to the rating score that insurance companies use to help set premiums for homeowners.
The Insurance Services Office (ISO) approved a change to Ocean City’s Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating to Class 2. Earning a Class 2 rating or better is an accomplishment achieved by only about six percent of fire protection agencies throughout the nation and only four percent of agencies in New Jersey. Ratings are issued on a scale of 1 to 10 with the lowest number representing the best.
Insurance agencies utilize the PPC class rating system to calculate commercial and private property insurance premiums. All residents are encouraged to contact their insurance provider regarding the new ISO PPC classification, as it could possibly lead to savings. More information about the ISO program is available on their website at isomitigation.com.
The PPC Program objectively evaluates nearly 39,000 community fire protection agencies nationwide with a combination of on-site visits and the use of the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule. The evaluation process focuses on a thorough review of each community’s emergency communications systems, fire department suppression capabilities, including staffing, training, apparatus and equipment, as well as each communities’ water supply and community risk reduction.
“Public safety will always be a top priority in Ocean City, and we’re fortunate to have exceptional first responders, leadership, equipment, training and programs in place to protect us all,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “I’m glad to see that dedication of our Fire Department may also help our residents with their insurance rates.”
The men and women of the Ocean City Department of Fire and Rescue Services are committed to providing professional and prompt emergency services to all residents and guests of America’s Greatest Family Resort and the surrounding communities. On average, the department responds to 4,000 calls for service each year. In addition to fire suppression capabilities, the department provides emergency medical services, water rescue capabilities, rope rescue capabilities and is a major contributing department to the Cape May County Regional Urban Search Team.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.