Seaspray Condominiums

The state Department of Community Affairs ordered the Ocean City code enforcement office to ‘red tag’ the Seaspray Condominiums, at 34th Street and Bay Avenue, as an unsafe structure and require all persons occupying the Seaspray to vacate the property.

OCEAN CITY – A condo complex in Ocean City, which dates to the 1960s, has been “red-tagged” by the state, declaring it unsafe for occupancy.

