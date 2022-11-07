wind farm from above, cool
OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Council approved a resolution Nov. 3 to hire the law firm of Cooper Levenson to appeal the September decision by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) allowing transmission lines from the Ocean Wind I offshore wind farm to onshore on city beaches and cross the municipality. 

