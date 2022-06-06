Ocean City Beach Patrol Stand, Boat - Shutterstock
OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol has begun daily coverage for the summer.

Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

North Street, Stenton Place, St. Charles, Brighton, 5th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 26th, 30th, 34th, 44thand 58th Street beaches are currently guarded. 

Additional beaches will be added throughout June until the beach patrol reaches full staffing.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches.

