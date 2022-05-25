Ocean City Beach Patrol Stand, Boat - Shutterstock
OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Beach Patrol announced their coverage schedule and locations for the upcoming weeks.

Beginning Saturday, May 28, and continuing through Wednesday, June 1, the following beaches will be guarded: St. Charles, Brighton, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 26th, 34th and 58th.

Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Additional beaches will be added throughout June until the beach patrol reaches full staffing.

Thank you for helping to keep Ocean City safe. The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches.  If you have any questions, please call 609-525-9200.

