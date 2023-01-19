Ocean City Police Department Logo

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Citizens’ Police Academy was organized in 2022 and offers citizens the opportunity to learn about the internal operations of the Ocean City Police Department. The overall objective of the Academy is to provide citizens with sound and accurate information about the Ocean City Police Department and the criminal justice process, so citizens are able to make informed decisions regarding matters involving the police department and/or police activity. Participants will be able to share their experiences with family, friends, co-workers, and their community. 

