Gold Medal Environmental, a trash company that provides solid waste removal services on several of the county’s islands, has demanded more money, claiming they cannot support operations under the current contractual structure.

OCEAN CITY – Property owners in Ocean City will see a tax rate increase as the city’s contract with Gold Medal Environmental changes, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

City administrator George Savastano said that this was the best of several bad options. The city is scrambling to cover $770,000 in additional costs, The Press reported.

The tax increase will amount to a $43.33 increase on a $600,000 property. The city will go out to bid for a new contract in 2023, The Press reported.

