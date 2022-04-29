270766813_310497427630026_8288330491835713023_n.jpg

Gold Medal's eye grabbing red trucks may be a little less common in Ocean City starting May 2.

OCEAN CITY –Gold Medal Environmental (GME) has announced that it will cease Ocean City recycling and yard waste collection, effective May 2, due to shortages in the labor market and an ability to reach a resolution with the city.

In making the announcement, GME referenced the “extreme inflationary emergency and pandemic driven labor market shortages.” Residents will instead need to take their recyclables and yard waste to city facilities which will remain open. GME's Ocean City trash collection schedule will continue as normally scheduled.

GME suggested it was unable to reach any of several possible solutions with Ocean City. The South Jersey waste management company was able to reach agreements with Avalon and the Wildwoods to avoid service disruptions.

Shared service agreements have been approved by these municipalities. North Wildwood, Wildwood and West Wildwood have spearheaded plans to modify hours at the county run transfer stations and landfills to reduce any additional financial burden to the taxpayer.

Darren Gruendel, CEO of GME said he was pleased by the process of negotiations with Avalon, North Wildwood, Wildwood and West Wildwood. “Their professionalism and experience led us quickly to interim solutions respectful of New Jersey Public Contract Law,” Gruendel said.

