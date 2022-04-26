OCEAN CITY – A team of court-appointed assessors has placed a price tag of $13 million on the Klause Enterprises’ property at the corner of 16th and Haven St., the Press of Atlantic City reported. The valuation is significantly higher than the previously assessed $9.8 million.
The property has been a source of local contention for several years now, ever since the car dealership on the site closed its doors in 2018.
In 2018, the city reportedly had a deal to acquire the lots owned by Harry and Jerry Klause for $9 million, but a local government watchdog organization, Fairness in Taxes, challenged the bond ordinance to fund the acquisition in a petition drive. The city’s attorney, Dottie McCrosson, reportedly said the petition delayed the deal and, in the meantime, the agreement of sale expired. The Klause brothers declined to renew it.
Part of the property is owned by the Klause brothers, while another portion is owned by the Palmer Center LLC, former city councilman John Flood’s company. Flood is the cousin of the Klause brothers. The updated valuation does not include the value of the smaller Palmer Center lot on the same block.
The city had sought to have the property condemned, but according to Dave Breeden, president of Fairness in Taxes, the city failed to deposit the properties’ estimated value with the court at the same time it submitted the motion for condemnation, allowing the owners to seek updated appraisals, raising the value, the Press reported.
Michael Ash, special counsel for the City Council, says Klause Enterprises and the city are both filing an appeal to the court-appointed team’s assessment. Ash suggested the question would likely land in front of a jury, the Press reported.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.