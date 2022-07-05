Screen Shot 2022-05-02 at 12.03.00 PM.png

Mayor Jay Gillian speaks at the Ocean City candidates forum April 25, 2022.

 Via Ocean City Sentinel's YouTube page

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – Mayor Jay Gillian took his oath of office for a fourth term at the reorganization meeting held at the Music Pier July 1, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

Along with Gillian, incumbents Pete Madden and Karen Bergman were reinstalled. Pete Madden will serve as Council president and Bergman as vice president. Political newcomer Tony Polcini was also sworn in, OCNJ Daily reported. Polcini replaced long-serving council member Keith Hartzell who gave up his seat in his bid for mayor in the May 10 election.

Gillian won the election with 2,299 votes to Hartzell’s 1,893.

Mayor Gillian credited his father, former Mayor Roy Gillian, as a critical source of support in his life. The former Mayor attended the ceremony and held the Bible as Gillian was sworn in, OCNJ Daily reported.

“I look forward to working with them and all of council as we move forward to work on behalf of all residents and taxpayers,” Gillian wrote in an update published on the city website July 1.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments