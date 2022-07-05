OCEAN CITY – Mayor Jay Gillian took his oath of office for a fourth term at the reorganization meeting held at the Music Pier July 1, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
Along with Gillian, incumbents Pete Madden and Karen Bergman were reinstalled. Pete Madden will serve as Council president and Bergman as vice president. Political newcomer Tony Polcini was also sworn in, OCNJ Daily reported. Polcini replaced long-serving council member Keith Hartzell who gave up his seat in his bid for mayor in the May 10 election.
Gillian won the election with 2,299 votes to Hartzell’s 1,893.
Mayor Gillian credited his father, former Mayor Roy Gillian, as a critical source of support in his life. The former Mayor attended the ceremony and held the Bible as Gillian was sworn in, OCNJ Daily reported.
“I look forward to working with them and all of council as we move forward to work on behalf of all residents and taxpayers,” Gillian wrote in an update published on the city website July 1.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.