OCEAN CITY - The formal consideration of an annual budget in Ocean City begins with Mayor Jay Gillian’s proposed budget.
In 2023, Gillian said the budget willnecessitatea “small increase” by which he is referencing a 3.69% increase that moves the local purpose tax rate from $0.4790 to $0.4967.
The increase in the dollar tax levy for general fund purposes is 5.92% or $43.5 million, including theminimumlibrary tax of $6.1 million.
In terms of revenue, the budget calls for $99 million in total revenue, including $62.4 million in the local purpose tax levy. There is $19.6 million in revenue expected from local sources, the largest of whichareparking at $4 million and beach fees at $5.2 million. The budget calls for use of $5.7 million of the total $11.1 million general fund surplus.
With respect to expense, the budget calls for $35.8 million in salary and wages, up 9.4% from 2022, $30.2 million in operation and other expense, and $8.9 million for statutory payments and deferred charges.
Debt service in the general fund budget is set at $19.1 million or 19% of total revenue budgeted. The budget for debt service is increased by $2 million over 2021. With the increase in 2023, almost $1 in every $5 of revenue goes to debt service.
Total assessed value of property used for budget calculations in 2023 is$12.6 billion, up $263 million from 2022.
The mayor’s budget is the start ofa long processfor formal consideration of a 2023 budget. Finance Director Frank Donato willprovidea detailed presentation of the budget at the March 23 City Council meeting. The council will then set dates for formal introduction of a 2023 budget and for the required public hearing and vote to adopt.
