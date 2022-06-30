SouthHarbor.jpg

OCEAN CITY - Work to clear sediment from a shallow area of South Harbor will begin on Friday (July 1) and continue through Thursday, July 21.

The emergent project will provide safe navigation to an area extending about 1,000 feet from the mouth of the harbor to the Gilbert Lane and Grenada Lane peninsulas. Access to all areas of South Harbor will remain open to vessel traffic throughout the duration of the project, but boaters are asked to use caution in the work areas.

No work will take place from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4. Work will resume Tuesday through Friday next week (July 5-8), then Mondays to Thursdays for the next two weeks (July 11-14 and July 18-21). 

