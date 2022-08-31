gold medal truck.png

Gold Medal Environmental, a trash company that provides solid waste removal services on several of the county’s islands, earlier demanded more money, claiming they cannot support operations under the current contractual structure.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY – City Council approved a new trash collection contract with Pineland Construction, a Sea Isle City based company, The Press of Atlantic City reported. The move ends the city’s contract with Gold Medal Environmental.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments