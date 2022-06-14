Ocean City Logo

OCEAN CITY – City Council voted to approve a revised $89.6 million budget in a vote June 9, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

The tax increase is 7/10ths of a cent on every $100 of assessed value. This means a $42 increase for an owner of a $600,000 property according to city finance director Frank Donato, The Press reported.

Council President Bob Barr was joined by Tom Rotondi and Keith Hartzell voting no, The Press reported.

The increase comes from a scramble to cover $770,000 in new costs regarding trash collection.

