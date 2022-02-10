Sea Isle City Logo - Use This One

SEA ISLE CITY – City Council approved a resolution appointing Frank Donato as its chief financial officer (CFO) on an interim basis Feb. 8. 

The city originally planned to implement a shared services agreement to have Donato, Ocean City’s CFO, also work for Sea Isle City after the retirement of its longtime CFO Paula Doll.  

However, Ocean City Council, at its Jan. 27 meeting, balked at the arrangement, saying Donato was too busy and valuable to divide his time between the two municipalities, even just until Sea Isle filled the position.  

It turns out that Donato has the right to seek outside employment under Ocean City’s administrative code and chose to do so until March 7, when Sea Isle’s new CFO Jennifer McIver is expected to come on board. 

