An aerial photograph highlights the affected area.

OCEAN CITY - On the evening of August 10, Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority operations personnel discovered a leak in a pipe on the discharge side of a pump located within the confines of the pump station building at 32nd Street and West Avenue.  They were able to implement temporary measures to better control the leak, but due to the condition of this section of pipe, it will need to be completely replaced immediately.  

