OCEAN CITY - On the evening of August 10, Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority operations personnel discovered a leak in a pipe on the discharge side of a pump located within the confines of the pump station building at 32nd Street and West Avenue. They were able to implement temporary measures to better control the leak, but due to the condition of this section of pipe, it will need to be completely replaced immediately.
Temporary pumps and hoses will be located near existing CMCMUA infrastructure with work starting on Monday, August 15. This arrangement will limit pedestrian walkways on the east side of West Avenue in front of the pump station. It will also be necessary to set up traffic diversions and block parking in areas on the northbound side of West Avenue between 31st and 32nd streets. All necessary safety precautions will be implemented.
The temporary measures will be in place for an undetermined amount of time while a replacement pipe is fabricated.
The 32nd Street pump station receives wastewater generated from residences and businesses located in the northern portion of Ocean City. From the 32nd Street pump station, wastewater is conveyed in a force main pipe underneath West Avenue to the CMCMUA’s Wastewater Treatment Facility located at 45th Street.
For any questions or concerns, contact the Municipal Utilities Authority at (609) 846-3528 or palomboj@cmcmua.com.
