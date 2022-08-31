OCEAN CITY – New affordable housing is coming to the island, The Press of Atlantic City reported. City Council unanimously approved the transfer of property Aug. 25. The lots will be given to a new non-profit to build 10 affordable housing units.
editor's pick
OC Approves Ten New Housing Units
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Parkway Accident Kills Marmora Man
- Avalon Residents: ‘Status Quo Cannot Continue’
- Alcohol Delivery Now Allowed in New Jersey
- Man Arrested for Strangulation Attempt in Road Rage Incident
- Route 9 Crash Kills Millville Man
- N. Wildwood Police Charge Local Man in Jewelry Burglary
- Self-storage Facility Coming to Rio Grande
- Atlantic City Electric Upgrading Customers to New Smart Meters
- Details Emerge on Upper ‘Charging Station’
- Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on 20th House
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Town Bank - It seems some radical members the alphabet people who consist of 5% of the population, are once again not content with being viewed as equal, which I and many others argued for , but now apparently...
- Rio Grande - Middle Township Police needs to step up there game with the Street Crimes. All this drugged up people walking around like zombie land in Rio Grade.
- Dennis Township - Did Mayor Matalucci forget that the Library Bookmobile has been coming to Dennis for 10+ years? If more people used it like I do, the library would have added more services long ago!
- Lower Township - You know you are In fantasyland when you see people strangling the goose that lays the golden eggs while trying to spin it as a win for society. What if they are wrong though? What if they thought...
- Court House - The Northern weakfish and the Spotted Trout are 2 different species of saltwater fish BUT NJ regulators aren't smart enough to understand that. Every State from Florida to RI have different...