OCEAN CITY - Bicycle riding on the Ocean City Boardwalk is generally permitted all day in the off-season. It is restricted to the hours between 5 am and noon between June 16 and September 4. See the complete list below for exceptions to this schedule.
The following is a list of the current Boardwalk Bicycle restrictions for 2022:
Sunday, April 17 (Easter): NO BIKES allowed
Sunday, May 15: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20: Bikes allowed from 5am - 5pm
Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27: Bikes allowed from 5am - 5pm
Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3: Bikes allowed from 5am - 5pm
Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10: Bikes allowed from 5am - 5pm
Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Monday, June 13 to Wednesday, June 15: Bikes allowed from 5am - 5pm
CURRENTLY THE DAILY BIKE TIME OF 5am – 12pm IS SET TO BEGIN THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Tentatively the OCHS graduation is scheduled for Thursday, June 16
Thursday, June 16 to Saturday, September 3: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Thursday, August 11 (Baby Parade): NO BIKES allowed from 9:30am - 12p
Saturday, September 10: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Sunday, September 11 (Corvette Show): NO BIKES allowed
Saturday, September 17: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Saturday, September 24: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Saturday, October 1 (Jeep Invasion): NO BIKES allowed
Sunday, October 2 (Half Marathon): NO BIKES allowed from 10:30am - 5pm
Saturday, October 8: Bikes allowed from 5am - 12pm
Saturday, October 15 (Porsche Reunion): NO BIKES allowed from 10:30am - 5pm
Sunday, October 16 (HERO Walk): NO BIKES allowed
As per the ordinance below, the Chief of Police can prohibit bicycles at any time for certain circumstances. Examples of these circumstances include special events such as parades, shows and charitable events; boardwalk reconstruction projects or damage to boardwalk structure; merchants "sidewalk" sales. At this time the above are the restrictions.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact City Hall Info Desk at (609) 399-6111 or Police Communications at (609)399-9111.
18-4 BICYCLES AND OTHER VEHICLES ON BOARDWALK.
18-4.1 Prohibited at Certain Times.
It shall be unlawful for any person to operate, ride, sit upon, walk, coast, park, leave, stand, whether attended or unattended or otherwise operate, control or possess in any manner whatsoever a bicycle upon the boardwalk or approaches to the boardwalk during the period from May 15th to Labor Day inclusive, and Easter Sunday of any year, any Saturday between Labor Day and Indian Summer Weekend (annually held in October), other than between the hours of 5am and 12pm (noon).
This prohibition shall not apply to weekdays (Monday through Friday) from May 15th through the date of the graduation ceremonies of Ocean City High School (held annually in June), except said prohibition shall apply on Memorial Day as celebrated on the last Monday in May of any year. During the time period provided in this paragraph, bicycles shall be prohibited other than between the hours of 5am and 5pm.
Notwithstanding the regulations set forth above, the Chief of Police, or his designee shall, in the interest of public safety, where unusual or extraordinary circumstances warrant, prohibit bicycles on the boardwalk at any time and, notify bicycle rental merchants not to rent bicycles for use on the boardwalk during such unusual or extraordinary circumstances. Examples of these circumstances include: severe weather conditions including high winds, lightning, heavy precipitation and flooding; special events such as parades, shows and charitable events; boardwalk reconstruction projects or damage to boardwalk structure; merchants "sidewalk" sales. In the event that said notice is issued, the boardwalk bicycle merchants shall not rent bikes for use on the boardwalk until further notice and authorization by the Chief of Police or his designee.