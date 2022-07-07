STONE HARBOR - In 2021, Stone Harbor agreed to vacate a portion of 1st Avenue as part of the plan to create a new subdivision on land previously used for a religious retreat house.
The action left a borough-owned parcel of oceanfront land measuring 35 feet by 110 feet. The irregular lot is not a parcel that could normally support residential development under current borough zoning.
For several months, Stone Harbor Borough Council has been engaged in discussions about how best to use the lot. Those discussions went so far as to include a study by Lomax Consulting on whether the parcel was part of a dune structure, which, if true, would preclude most development.
At an April meeting, the council was told by Lomax that the parcel was not part of adune,and that development would be possible provided the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) agreed when permit applications are submitted. At the time, one concept for use of the space was as a public restroom facility,whichevoked strong opposition.
Sister Mary Ellen,of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM),used the public comment period July 5 to object to the conclusions reached by Lomax Consulting. The sisters had commissioned their own report, which they submitted into the borough’s meeting minutes. That report claims that the parcel of land at 112th Street is, indeed, part of a dune. The report directly contradicts the Lomax findings.
Sister Mary Ellen said that the borough had ended its exploration of possible public restroom facilities on the lot and was exploring the actions necessary to allow the lot to be developed for residential use. She urged the interested public and members of the council to consider the report of the IHM consultant as evidence that the lot cannot be developed for a residential structure.
The council accepted the IHM consultant's report without comment.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.