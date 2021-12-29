NORTH WILDWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT

The North Wildwood Fire Department Headquarters on New Jersey Avenue.

 File Photo/ Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – A new recognition for the North Wildwood Fire Department will pay off for taxpayers in the form of reduced insurance premiums, the city said.

After a thorough evaluation of the North Wildwood Fire Department, the Insurance Services Officer (ISO) provided the company with Public Protection Classification rating of 2, putting the department in the top four percent in the country, according to a city news release.

Only 26 other fire departments in the state and only 1,789 in the United States can claim this honor, the release stated. 

“This was no easy accomplishment for the North Wildwood Fire Department, as evidenced by the select few who have been able to attain this honor,” Mayor Patrick Rosenello stated in the release. “Congratulations to Fire Chief Dominick McClain, Deputy Chief Michael Blizzard, and the North Wildwood Fire Department for their dedication to the safety of our town.”

According to the North Wildwood release, the ISO evaluates and provides classifications of fire departments throughout the United States, based on a department’s ability to mitigate and prevent fires in commercial and residential structures. 

The evaluation relies on a multitude of factors when determining risk, such as manpower, water supply, community risk reduction, training, communication capabilities, response times and the location of the firehouse and proximity to the farthest part of the community, according to the city.

The departments are rated on a scale from 1 to 10. The lower the PPC rating, the better it is for communities, and subsequently, the more affordable homeowner’s insurance premiums are within the community. Insurance companies will utilize this information to underwrite their policies, providing residents of those communities with better homeowners’ insurance premiums, according to the release. 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments