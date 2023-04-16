AVALON – Mention Armacost Park and you are likely to find yourself involved in controversy in Avalon.
The park, at 74th Street and Third Avenue, is a one block wide and three blocks long suburban refuge and nesting habitat. As far back as 2015, there were dueling efforts to “save the park,” with protests and even a press conference.
The issue then was a serious disagreement over vine-and-understory removal efforts by the borough. Both supporters of the project and those in strong opposition to it resorted to signs that called for saving the park.
At the April 12 Avalon Council meeting, three residentsbrought the park upduring public comment. The spark for the discussion was a part of the borough’s capital plan that lists $740,000 for 74thStreet parkimprovements.
One resident, Martha Wright, raised the issue and asked for greater clarification in a letter to the council earlier this month. Wright has been asked to save her budget questions for the public hearing on the 2023 budget, which is scheduled for April 26.
Two other residents followed Wright to the podium to argue that the park is “perfect” the way it is.
During the meeting, Assistant Business Administrator James Waldron explained that many potential projects make it into the multi-year capitalplan,but no actual project wouldproceedwithout a full and public understanding of what is to be done and what is to beaccomplished. Waldron said no current plan exists for any intervention or change to Armacost Park.
In correspondence responding to a query, Business Administrator Scott Wahl said, “Oftentimes, placeholders are inserted in budgets. Sometimes they come to fruition and sometimes theydon’t.”
Wahl added that Mayor Martin Pagliughi has said that “if there is significant work to be done in the park, there needs to be a well thought out plan with stakeholder involvement.”
He added that no such plan exists or has been started.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.