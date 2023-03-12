Run 3

Children race in the Kids Race portion of the first Crest Best Run Fest Oct. 6, 2018. 

 Meredith Steurnagel/File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners decided to cancel the 2023 Crest Best Run Fest, saying they had no race director and could not pull the event together themselves.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments