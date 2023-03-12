WILDWOOD CREST – Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners decided to cancel the 2023 Crest Best Run Fest, saying they had no race director and could not pull the event together themselves.
Mayor Don Cabrera said DelMo Sports, which had previously served as the director/organizer of the event that began in 2018, was unable to be the event director this year.
The inaugural event included a 5K and Kids Race, followed by 5-mile and 10-mile races the next day. In 2019, the first day included a 5-mile race, Kids Race, Doggie Derby, and 5K race (3.1 miles). The second day included a 10-mile foot race.
Cabrera said DelMo Sports could do the timing this year, but that was all.
“Should we give it a break this year?” Cabrera asked.
Commissioner Joseph Schiff said he agreed it might be best to postpone the event until 2024.
“It’s a heavy lift for the borough itself – we’re not race directors,” he said.
Commissioner Joseph Franco concurred with the others, adding, “The schools should be involved.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.