COURT HOUSE - After voters approved a 2020 referendum allowing the recreational use of cannabis, there is currently no local cannabis retail operation in business in Cape May County, and there will likely not be one until June or July.  

Shown is the location where a cannabis retail operation known as Sea & Leaf is slated to begin operations, once the state issues a license, which could be June 1 at the earliest, after the May meeting was canceled.
Shown is a building at 124 Sunset Blvd, West Cape May, where a cannabis retail operation could begin once the state issues a license. The next hearing on licenses is scheduled for June 1.

