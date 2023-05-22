West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD – A New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) dredging project that will extend from North Wildwood to Wildwood Crest is expected to begin after Labor Day, West Wildwood Mayor Matt Ksiazek said May 17.

