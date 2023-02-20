Ørsted Wind Turbines off Block Island, Rhode Island

Ørsted wind turbines off Block Island, Rhode Island.

 Ørsted/File Photo

TRENTON - Two days after Gov. Phil Murphy accelerated the timetable to achieve 100% clean energy in New Jersey, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) granted the petition from Ocean Wind LLC for easements and consents over Cape May County property.  

