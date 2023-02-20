TRENTON - Two days after Gov. Phil Murphy accelerated the timetable to achieve 100% clean energy in New Jersey, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) granted the petition from Ocean Wind LLC for easements and consents over Cape May County property.
The action by the NJBPU overruled decisions by the governing body of the county. The decision may have set the stage for a legal test of the 2021 state statute that empowered the NJBPU to preempt local government approval concerning property interests considered “reasonably necessary” for the construction and operation of a qualified offshore wind project.
The NJBPU had previously overruled the governing body of Ocean City when the municipality denied Ocean Wind I the right to run its transmission lines from the offshore facility under an Ocean City beach and through municipal streets enroute to an electrical grid connection point in Beesley’s Point, Upper Township.
The 44-page document of the Feb. 17 decision was in response to a petition filed by Ocean Wind LLC in May 2022. Public hearings on the petition were held in September 2022, with oral arguments before the board in November 2022.
Just prior to the hearings on the county property, the NJBPU issued its order granting Ocean Wind’s petition with respect to the use of Ocean City property, making it likely that the county objections would also be overruled.
Central to the arguments in opposition to the petition was a claim that the 2021 statute that empowered the NJBPU to intervene in land use matters, normally the purview of municipal authorities, is unconstitutional. Time and again, attorneys representing those opposed to Ocean Wind’s preferred route for its transmission cables have questioned whether the 2021 law will stand legal challenge.
While these deliberations were taking place, Murphy issued Executive Order (EO) 307 Sept. 21, 2022, increasing the capacity goals for offshore wind to 11,000 megawatts by 2040, which represented a 50% increase over the state’s then-goal of 7,500 megawatts. In the same EO, Murphy directed the NJBPU to study the feasibility of increasing the capacity goals further.
With respect to the petition before it, the NJBPU said that it was being asked to decide the narrowly defined issue of whether Ocean Wind’s preferred route for its transmission cables met the definition of reasonably necessary for the offshore wind project. It ignored arguments that more appropriate routes were available for the cables.
