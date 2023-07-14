2300105187
TRENTON - At its July 12 meeting, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) turned to Rutgers University to conduct a wave and tidal feasibility study on the use of currents and tides as sources of electrical power generation.  

