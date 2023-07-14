TRENTON - At its July 12 meeting, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) turned to Rutgers University to conduct a wave and tidal feasibility study on the use of currents and tides as sources of electrical power generation.
Rutgers has been asked to evaluate the potential for tidal and ocean current generation and toidentifypotential locations for tidal power platforms.
The NJBPU vote in favor of the Rutgers study was unanimous.
The technology on tide and current generation is not well developed. Some New Jersey legislators see an opportunity to both fill in the “gaps” left by solar and wind power renewable energy and create a leadership position for the state as a first mover into a promising technology area.
In 2022, Assemblyman RobertKarabinchak(D-18th) introduced a bill that would require the state to study ocean energy potential and set goals in wave and tidal energy generation.
The action by the NJBPU is an attempt to look more closely at the practical potential of this alternative source of power.
New Jersey’s 130-mile coastline is seen as a source of enormous renewable energy. Neither wave nor tidal energy has been deployed at a commercial scale in the U.S., but the U.S. Energy Information Administration holds out the immature technology as one that hasgreat potentialas a renewable electricity generating source.
Karabinchak’sbill has passed the state Assembly and now sits in the Environment and Energy Committee in the state Senate. Meanwhile, the NJBPU gets the ball rolling with its feasibility study award.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.