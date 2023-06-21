Jeff Vasser

Jeff Vasser, executive director of the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism, addresses the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, June 15, and reports on state and county tourism numbers for 2022.

 Christopher South

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH CAPE MAY – The keynote address at the Cape May County Chamber Membership Lunch Meeting, June 15, was all about the numbers, such as two, six, 11, or 310,450 and 7.4 billion.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments