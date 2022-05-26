kids in school stock

Middle School students will learn civic under the new legislation.

TRENTON – In July 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill requiring all New Jersey school districts to teach a minimum of two quarters of civics in a middle school grade. The mandate is a law known as the Laura Wooten Law.   

Laura Wooten was a dedicated poll volunteer. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1939 and worked during elections for 79 straight years. She died in 2019, making her the longest continuously serving poll worker in American history.   

The law states that well-designed civics education fosters an understanding and appreciation of democracy. Many Americans misunderstand basic facts about how government works and know more about the Kardashians and pop culture personalities than the branches of government. 

With the passing of this bill, without a single no vote in the state Legislature, all students will be given the opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills to be active citizens.  

The goal is for learners to become civic-minded and contributing members of a society. These skills are needed to be an informed participant in a democratic government. 

This fall 2022, new social studies standards will be implemented, including new performance expectations under the standard, “Active Citizenship in the 21st Century.”   

By the end of eighth grade, students will be required to learn about the values and principles underlying the American system of constitutional democracy, the function and limitations of government, and the role of a citizen in a democratic society. 

Murphy stated that by deepening civics instruction, “We are giving students the tools they need to be more engaged and informed citizens.”   

He added, “An understanding of civics strengthens our democracy by ensuring an understanding of the role that everyone plays in the future of their community, our state, and our nation.”   

